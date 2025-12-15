Northeast International Documentary and Film Festival (NIDFF) season 3 ends with awards event

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Northeast International Documentary and Film Festival (NIDFF) Season 3 concluded at Jyoti Chitraban, Guwahati, on December 13, 2025, bringing together filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from across the Northeast and beyond. Organized by RedCardinal Motion Pictures in association with AGCS, the festival featured film screenings, discussions and cultural engagements.

The closing day included an industry panel on market opportunities for Northeast cinema, the release of the Village Rockstars 2 trailer, and an award ceremony judged by a three-member jury. Sundarpur Chaos won Best Feature Film, while awards were also presented across fiction, documentary and technical categories. The festival reaffirmed its aim to promote independent filmmaking and strengthen the regional cinema platform.

