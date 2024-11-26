Northeast Offers Countless Opportunities for Ideas and Creativity: Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta

GUWAHATI: A meet & greet event associated with the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) was successfully organized on Monday at Gauhati University by the Press Information Bureau, Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. The event provided students with a platform to connect with the dynamic world of media, entertainment, and content creation, connecting young minds with current industry trends and exploring future career possibilities in India’s rapidly growing creative sector.

The event was graced by K. Satish Namudiripad, DG, Northeast Zone, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor, Gauhati University. In his opening remarks, Nambudiripad emphasized the significance of WAVES, describing it as a Ministry of Information & Broadcasting initiative to celebrate and promote youth creativity on digital platforms. He said that creativity is going to be the future of the world. Highlighting the importance of today’s Meet & Greet, he said that this event aims to encourage students to participate in various competitions under WAVES, showcasing their creative expression and innovation.

Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, in his remarks, underscored the role of innovation and creativity in today’s world. He stated that Northeast offers countless opportunities for ideas that emerge from its rich culture and traditions. To be truly innovative, one must connect with their roots and engage with the land and its people, he added. A street play, “Aami Pohar Bisari Jao,” was also staged by the students of the Department of Communication and Journalism of Gauhati University. Serving as a prelude to the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the Meet & Greet Event held today provided an immersive platform for students to interact with industry professionals like Sanjib Parasar, Faculty, DBHRFTI; Jyotideep Baishya, Executive Editor, Time8; Moumita Biswas, Content Creator; and Kripanjal Rajbongshi, Anchor, DD News Assamese. The event was designed to ignite young imaginations, foster creativity, and open doors for aspiring professionals looking to make their mark in the vibrant world of media.

One of the key highlights of the event was the Create in India Challenges - Season 1, which featured a range of competitions aimed at showcasing students’ talents across various media and entertainment domains. These included online challenges such as the Film Poster Making and Reel Making competitions, which focused on visual storytelling and engaging short-form video content for social media platforms.

In addition to the online challenges, the event also hosted an open mic competition that provided students with the chance to perform and showcase their diverse talents like music, poetry, stand-up comedy or dance, etc.

The event was designed not only to promote hands-on learning and creativity but also to encourage collaboration between students and industry professionals, stated a press release.

