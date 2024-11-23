Two-day seminar on indigenous knowledge systems held at Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of English, Gauhati University, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), is organizing a two-day national seminar on “Exploring Indigenous Knowledge Systems in India: Trends, Issues & Challenges” scheduled to be held on November 28-29, 2024. Dr. Anurag Bhattacharyya, the convener of the National Seminar, stated that the seminar aims to bring together scholars, researchers, writers, activists, and practitioners from across the country to engage in meaningful multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary exchanges on the rich and diverse traditions of local knowledge and literatures in India.

The inaugural session of the seminar will be held on November 28, 2024, at the Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall, Gauhati University. Prof. Jayanta Krishna Sarmah, Dean, Faculty of Arts, and Head, Department of Political Science, will inaugurate the seminar and deliver the inaugural address.

The keynote address will be delivered by Prof. Nirmal Selvamony, noted academician and ecocritic, on the topic “Indigenous knowledge is indigenous lifeway.” Prof. Desmond L. Kharmawphlang, eminent poet and folklorist, will deliver a plenary talk on the topic “Feel Folklore: The Archiving of Indigenous Knowledge System.” More than fifty participants coming from different parts of the country will present their research papers on various aspects of indigenous knowledge systems in India.

