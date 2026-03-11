Northeast Railway Budget Grows Fivefold Since 2014, Projects Worth Rs 72,468 Crore Underway

Railway investment in Assam and the Northeast has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade, with annual budget allocations rising nearly fivefold and projects worth over Rs 72,468 crore currently underway across the region, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said on Tuesday.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, said that for decades the region's railway story was defined by limited connectivity, difficult terrain, and stalled projects. That picture, he said, has changed significantly since 2014.

