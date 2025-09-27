Northeast witnesses first gold medial pivot knee replacement at Guwahati Knee Symposium 2025

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Knee Symposium 2025, organized in association with Guwahati Orthopaedic Society, marked a landmark achievement with the first-ever gold medial pivot knee replacement in North-East India. The milestone surgery was performed at Coras Hospital, led by Dr. Rajinder Singh Gaheer and Dr. Pranjal Mahanta. The symposium gathered over forty-five orthopaedic surgeons from across the region, creating a vibrant platform to exchange knowledge on the paradigm shift from mechanical to kinetic alignment in knee replacement, while also exploring the role of the Medial Pivot Knee as a game-changing solution in arthroplasty, stated a press release.

