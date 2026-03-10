Northeast Youth Gather in Guwahati to Explore Green Livelihoods and Climate Entrepreneurship

One of the key discussions at the event drew from a study titled "From Anxiety to Hope: Building Emancipatory Climate Futures Literacy in Young People," presented by Aakash Sethi.

Sethi explained that climate futures pedagogy seeks to move young people beyond climate anxiety — helping them actively imagine and work toward a sustainable future rather than feel overwhelmed by the scale of the challenge.

Kastaurika Saikia set the tone for the broader discussions by emphasising the importance of collective, youth-driven action in addressing climate challenges through green livelihoods and innovation.