Northeast Youth Gather in Guwahati to Explore Green Livelihoods and Climate Entrepreneurship

Youth innovators, ecosystem leaders and development organisations from across Northeast India came together in Guwahati for a networking and showcasing event centred on green self-employment and climate-conscious entrepreneurship.
The event, titled "Green Futures," was organised by Quest Alliance and aimed at encouraging climate-resilient enterprises while strengthening support networks for young entrepreneurs across the region.
One of the key discussions at the event drew from a study titled "From Anxiety to Hope: Building Emancipatory Climate Futures Literacy in Young People," presented by Aakash Sethi.
Sethi explained that climate futures pedagogy seeks to move young people beyond climate anxiety — helping them actively imagine and work toward a sustainable future rather than feel overwhelmed by the scale of the challenge.
Kastaurika Saikia set the tone for the broader discussions by emphasising the importance of collective, youth-driven action in addressing climate challenges through green livelihoods and innovation.
Speakers also drew attention to the untapped economic potential sitting within the Northeast's natural landscape. Paul Lokho, Director of Pro Rural, pointed to the region's strong agricultural base as a significant asset that could drive expansion in agribusiness and sustainable food production at the national level.
The gathering highlighted a growing recognition that the Northeast — often discussed in terms of connectivity and infrastructure gaps — holds genuine potential as a hub for green enterprise, if the right support systems are put in place for young entrepreneurs.