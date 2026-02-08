Assam holds first Tea-RWE convention for rural women entrepreneurs

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the objective of celebrating the successes, struggles, and future potential of rural women entrepreneurs associated with Assam's tea value chain, the Tea-RWE state-level convention was held at the Maniram Langneh Auditorium in Deithor, Karbi Anglong district. This convention marked a significant and unique initiative, being organized for the first time at the state level.

Around 500 rural women entrepreneurs engaged in the artisanal production of green tea from the Nilip, Bokajan, and Rongmongve blocks of Karbi Anglong district participated in the convention. During the event, the journeys, experiences, and achievements of the "Udyamini Tea RWEs" were shared, along with constructive interactions with various stakeholders.

Distinguished guests at the programme included Tilottama Hasu (Executive Member, Dhansiri, Karbi Anglong), Loken Das (Chief General Manager, NABARD), Dinamani Kakoti and Anjan Gogoi (Assistant Directors, Tea Development Department), Altu Das (ASRLM), Char Pangri Ronghang (Karbi Anglong District Administration), Swati Bhogale (SELCO Foundation), and Kripesh Neog (Karbi Anglong Small Tea Growers' Association).

The speakers highlighted the importance of the economic empowerment of rural women entrepreneurs and their growing role in Assam's tea industry. The active participation of the Tea Board of India, NABARD, Assam Agricultural University, ASRLM, the Karbi Anglong district administration, small tea growers' associations, and Udyamini partners made the convention even more impactful and meaningful.

It is noteworthy that this Tea-RWE state-level convention was organized by Transform Trade, with Grassroots Tea Corporation Private Limited serving as the technical partner.

