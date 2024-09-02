Northeast's first NABL-accredited textile testing facility at NEHHDC

GUWAHATI: Under Ministry of DoNER, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), the Textile Testing Laboratory at the head office in Garchuk, has become the first NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) - accredited textile testing facility in Northeast India.

"We're proud to announce that the Textile Testing Laboratory at NEHHDC head office has become the first NABL-accredited facility in North East. This accreditation will raise the bar for textiles in Indian and global markets, unlocking endless possibilities for the region," the North East Council said in a post on X.

The newly accredited laboratory will play a pivotal role in ensuring the exceptional quality of textile products from the Northeast Region (NER).

Previously, weavers and producers had to send their products to Kolkata for testing due to the lack of such a facility in the region. The establishment of this state-of-the-art testing lab in Guwahati marks a significant change, offering local weavers and manufacturers immediate access to high-quality testing services. This advancement will prioritize and empower the NER, enhancing its position in the market.

Accreditation provides formal recognition of competent CABs, thus providing a ready means for customers to find reliable testing (including Medical), calibration, and Proficiency Testing and Reference Material Producer services in order to meet their demands. Accreditation enhances customer confidence in accepting testing/calibration reports issued by accredited laboratories. (ANI)

