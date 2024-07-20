NABL and Dibrugarh Commerce Centre Host Training and Awareness Programme at District Library

DIBRUGARH: A one-day training and awareness programme was organized by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), Kolkata, in collaboration with the district Industries and Commerce Centre, Dibrugarh, at the District Library, Dibrugarh, recently.

Amongst others, the event was graced by deputy director, NABL, Kolkata Malancha Das Basak; general manager, Morgan Meston District Industries and Commerce Centre, Dibrugarh; and deputy director of Tea Board, Dibrugarh, George Samuel.

Representatives from Assam Medical College, Assam Branch of the Indian Tea Association (ABITA), Oil India Limited (OIL), Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymers Limited (BCPL), small tea growers, and a few MSMEs also participated in the programme.

Malancha Das Basak conducted a three-hour session that tackled various issues concerning the importance and need for NABL laboratories. It is said that the increased use of chemicals in food items and others underscores the urgent necessity for quality and safety evaluations, making NABL accreditation essential. Basak emphasised the significant impact of this initiative in promoting awareness of NABL’s benefits. She noted that the programme would play a vital role in establishing NABL laboratories in the region.

Morgan Meston said, “Industry is the backbone of the economy of the country. The sustainability and progress of an industry depend on the quality of its products and services extended to its customers. The rampant use of deleterious chemicals has made consumers very choosy as far as their quality and side effects post consumption or use are concerned. As this part of the country has few government-approved facilities for testing products or services, this type of programme is the need of the hour and will go a long way in educating the industrial fraternity about the benefits of NABL-approved laboratories. After attending today’s programme, many industries have shown keen interest in establishing such facilities.”

