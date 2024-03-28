Not fulfilling assurance in land patta irks Guwahati hill dwellers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Maati Pattaoron Sangram Samiti and the Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samiti claimed that over three lakh voters from 85,000 families residing in 18 hills in and around Guwahati would give the state government a befitting reply during the Lok Sabha poll. The president of the Bhumi Adhikar Sangram Samiti, Prabinjyoti Kalita, said this.

Kalita said, "The 85 families without land pattas residing on 18 hills in and around Guwahati will play a decisive role in the Lok Sabha election. These voters will give a fitting reply to the government for not keeping the assurance given to the families in providing them land pattas. We, the two organizations, have already started postering in the hilly areas. The 80 branch committees of these two organizations will meet in Guwahati shortly on this issue."

Kalita said, "The residents of the hills in and around Guwahati did have high hopes of getting land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also assured these people of providing land pattas in the run-up to the last Assembly and municipal corporation elections. However, during the Budget session of the state assembly, the Revenue Minister made a statement that the government was not going to issue land pattas to the people residing on hills in the city. This statement has made the dwellers of hilly areas ready to give the government a prompt reply in the Lok Sabha election."

Five of the ten Legislative Assembly segments in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency are in greater Guwahati. The five LAC segments are: Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari.

