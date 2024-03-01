Assam: Land pattas distributed in Tinsukia District

TINSUKIA: A ceremonial land pattas distribution programme was organized on Thursday at Uttar Margherita Rangamanch, Margherita under 83-Margherita LAC in which Sanjoy Kishan, Minister for Labour & Tea Tribes Welfare Department was present as chief guest. A total of 4,059 land pattas were distributed to eligible beneficiaries under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

The minister pointed out about the drastic positive change that the society is going through during the present regime of government and highlighted that Land Patta is a vital document. Citizens with land documents specifically the agriculturalists can reap benefits of many government schemes and he is hopeful that the recently launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 will fulfil many aspirations of the indigenous community in the near future.

Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul informed the beneficiaries about the DigiLocker facility where the electronic copy of the Land documents can be stored and accessed from any device with the help of internet. LeenaPawe, ADC (Revenue), Parikshit Thoudam SDO (Civil) and various government officials, media and general public were present.

Also Read: Assam Union of Working Journalists of Goalpara district committee gets Nripen Baruah Award

Also Watch: