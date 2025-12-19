Noted educationist and former Cotton University professor Lahari Das passes away

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Noted educationist and former professor and head of the Education department at Cotton University, earlier known as Cotton College, Lahari Das died in the early hours of December 15, 2025, at her residence on Jurani Path in the Zoo Road area of Guwahati. She was 80.

Das was born on January 6, 1945, at Bhirgaon in Biswanath Chariali and completed her schooling at Biswanath Chariali Girls’ High School. She went on to pursue her graduation at Cotton College and later completed her postgraduation from Gauhati University. After finishing her higher studies, she began her academic career at Nowgong University, then known as Nowgong College.

After serving there for several years, she later joined Cotton College, which was subsequently upgraded to Cotton University, where she spent the remainder of her professional life. She retired as professor and head of the Education department, earning respect as a dedicated teacher and academic administrator.

Beyond academics, Das was known for her keen interest in sports and music. During her student years, she had been recognized as the best sportsperson of Cotton University. She was the daughter of eminent Assamese freedom fighter Cheniram Das.

Also Read: Assam: Noted writer Kiran Chandra Deka passes away in Tezpur