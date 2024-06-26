Notification issued for commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders in Kamrup Metro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The district administration of Kamrup Metropolitan District has issued a notification regarding the usage of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes. It mentioned that several restaurants, hotels, and canteens are still using domestic LPG cylinders in place of commercial LPG cylinders, which might lead to mishaps at any time and is in violation of Sections 3 (C) and 7 (C ) of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000.

The notification also mentioned that such action causes a loss of revenue to the government, and hence the public should refrain from using domestic LPG cylinders for any commercial purpose. The Food and Public Distribution Department, along with the Consumer Affairs Department of Kamrup Metropolitan District, has warned of strict action against the violators.

Also Read: Assam: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Surge Again, Touches Rs 2,003.5 In Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)