Assam: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Surge Again, Touches Rs 2,003.5 In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The state of Assam is bracing up for yet another price hike as State-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 25 from today onwards i.e March 1, 2024.

As a result of the raise in prices, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will now be priced at Rs 2,003.5 in Guwahati's Kamrup Metro district.

In the state's Hailakandi district and in the Barak Valley area, the retail price of a 19 kg cylinder has shot up to Rs 2,243.5, while in Cachar and Karimganj district, the rate has touched Rs 2,230, which is reported to be the most expensive.

Likewise, the retail price of a commercial cylinder has surged to Rs 2,258 in Assam's hill district of Dima Hasao.