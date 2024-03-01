Assam: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Surge Again, Touches Rs 2,003.5 In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The state of Assam is bracing up for yet another price hike as State-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) increased the rate of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 25 from today onwards i.e March 1, 2024.
As a result of the raise in prices, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will now be priced at Rs 2,003.5 in Guwahati's Kamrup Metro district.
In the state's Hailakandi district and in the Barak Valley area, the retail price of a 19 kg cylinder has shot up to Rs 2,243.5, while in Cachar and Karimganj district, the rate has touched Rs 2,230, which is reported to be the most expensive.
Likewise, the retail price of a commercial cylinder has surged to Rs 2,258 in Assam's hill district of Dima Hasao.
On the other hand, in Upper Assam, the current retail price for commercial cylinders in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh stands at Rs. 1853.
As far as Sivasagar is concerned, the price is clocked at Rs 1841 while Jorhat and Golaghat share the same rate of Rs 1879.
In the North Assam districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, and Sonitpur, the retail price of a commercial cylinder has soared to Rs 2030.
According to reports, this happens to be the second consecutive time that the price of commercial gas cylinders have been increased by state-run enterprises.
Earlier on February 1, a 19-kg gas cylinder witnessed its rate getting risen by Rs 14.
It is to be noted that on December 1, 2023, the rates of commercial gas cylinder were increased by Rs 21 across the country. However, on New Year's Eve 2024, prices for 19-kg commercial cooking gas were slashed by Rs 39.50 per cylinder.
Meanwhile, the prices of domestic gas cylinders have remained stable in the state. The Domestic LPG cylinder price in Assam (Guwahati) stands at Rs. 952.