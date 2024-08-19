Notification on civil judge orders transmitted to Gauhati High Court

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has notified that henceforth, whenever appeals from a decree or order of a civil judge where the value of the original suit exceeds Rs 20 lakh are transmitted to the Gauhati High Court, the Registry shall inform the learnt advocate and party concerned and hand over the records to them for taking necessary steps, under the supervision of the Administrative Officer (Judicial), filing section, for filing of the case as per Rules.

The high court further said that all such appeals received earlier by the Registry should be dealt with in the same manner. This notification will come into force with immediate effect.

