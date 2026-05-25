NSUI stages protest in Guwahati over cancellation of NEET UG

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest in Guwahati on Sunday following the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 medical entrance examination amid allegations of a widespread paper leak.

NSUI workers and students gathered in the city demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the examination. The protest was led by NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar, who accused the BJP-led government of failing to protect the integrity of the national-level examination system.

Addressing the protesters, Jakhar alleged that the paper leak was part of a “well-planned conspiracy” and questioned the government’s handling of the controversy. He claimed that repeated examination-related irregularities had severely affected students across the country.

“The youth of this country are demanding answers from the BJP government for the way it is colluding with the paper mafia to leak the paper,” Jakhar said during the protest.

He also questioned why Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned following the controversy and asserted that the NSUI would continue its agitation until strict action was taken against those responsible.

Jakhar further stated that NSUI workers had mobilised students across different states to raise concerns regarding alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and entrance tests.

Several protesters alleged that repeated incidents of paper leaks and examination controversies were damaging the future of students and undermining confidence in the education system.

A protesting student said, “Students prepare for years for examinations like NEET. When such incidents happen repeatedly, it creates mental stress and uncertainty for lakhs of aspirants.”

Another NSUI worker alleged that stronger safeguards and accountability mechanisms were urgently needed to ensure fairness in national-level examinations. The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has triggered protests and political reactions in several parts of the country, with student organisations demanding a transparent investigation into the alleged paper leak and stricter measures to prevent similar incidents in future examinations.

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