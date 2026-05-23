CBI arrests Pune-based NTA expert in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another key accused in connection with the sharing of the physics questions in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, was arrested after a detailed interrogation by the central agency. She is currently employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune.

According to the CBI, Havaldar was associated with the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert. In this capacity, she had complete access to the physics question papers.

Investigators alleged that during April, she shared several physics questions of the NEET-UG 2026 examination with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, who had earlier been arrested on May 16.

The agency said that the questions shared by Havaldar matched the physics questions that eventually appeared in various NEET-UG 2026 paper sets, establishing her role as a crucial source in the leak.

Officials said that with the latest arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 11. The arrests have been made from multiple locations, including Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar. (IANS)

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