Obituary: Dr Kalpana Patangia Deka

Dr Kalpana Patangia Deka, a paediatrician and a widely admired figure in Assam’s medical fraternity, passed away on January 1, 2026, at the age of 74. Her death marked the end of a distinguished career devoted to the care and well-being of children for over three decades.

Born in 1951 to eminent academician Professor Girindra Nath Patangia and Labanya Prabha Patangia, Dr Deka pursued medicine with dedication and purpose. She completed her MBBS from Gauhati Medical College and later obtained her MD from Assam Medical College. She went on to serve generations of families as a paediatrician, earning trust not only for her clinical competence but also for her compassionate approach and patience with young patients and their caregivers.

After years of service in the medical field, she established her own clinic at Six Mile in Guwahati, where she continued her practice and became known for her empathetic listening and humane treatment. Colleagues and patients alike remembered her as a doctor who placed equal value on medical skill and emotional care.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dr Deka was known as a devoted family member whose warmth and grace left a lasting impression. She was survived by her husband Shyam Sundar Deka, son Arnab Deka, daughter-in-law Ujwala Khaire, granddaughter Paahi Deka, daughter Juti Deka and son-in-law Mahesh R.

Her passing was deeply mourned by family, friends, former colleagues and countless families whose lives she touched through her lifelong commitment to healing and service.

