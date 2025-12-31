Obituary: Golap Chandra Borthakur 

Golap Chandra Borthakur, a resident of Amtolabori under Halem revenue circle in Biswanath district, passed away on Sunday evening due to old-age-related ailments. He was 98. Late Borthakur retired as a cashier from the Office of Chaiduar development block under Gohpur co-district after rendering his services at various places of the state. He also served as the priest of the century-old Amtolabori Shiva temple for many years.

Late Borthakur leaves behind his wife, three daughters, and other relatives. He was associated with several local religious organizations including Madhya Chaiduar Brahman Samaj. His death was widely mourned by Biswanath District Purohit Sanmilan, Madhya Chaiduar Brahman Samaj, and others.

