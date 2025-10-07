Obituary: Late Promothesh Debroy

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Late Promothesh Debroy, AFS, during the wee hours of September 12, 2025. A beloved brother and friend and also being the youngest member of our batch, he left us too soon, leaving behind cherished memories and a life of dignity, warmth, and kindness.

Late Debroy was a devoted officer of the Assam Forest Service of AFS Batch 2014, having trained in CASFOS during 2015-17, Dehradun and served the realms of Forests of Assam posted in different Divisions of Nagaon, Kamrup(M) & BTC.

He will be best remembered as a man of gentle spirit, whose compassion touched everyone around him. He lived a life guided by humility and a quiet strength that inspired his family, colleagues, and friends alike.

To his family, he was a pillar of love and support; to his colleagues, a source of work-diligence and goodwill; and to his community, a respected figure who gave selflessly.

As we grieve this profound loss, we hold close the fond memories of his laughter, delightful nature, softheartedness, unwavering love and the special bond we shared especially during our training days. His presence will be missed every day, but his legacy will remain alive in the hearts of all who knew him and also in the Forest fraternity.

We request all friends and well-wishers to keep him in their prayers.

“As the Gita reminds us, the soul is neither born nor does it die—Late Promothesh Debroy lives on through the love he gave and the lives he touched.”

Assam Forest Services (AFS) Batch of 2014

