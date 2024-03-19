Obituary: Mrinal Hazarika

Mrinal Hazarika, a resident of Birubari, Guwahati passed away on Monday at GMCH. He retired from Irrigation Department, Government of Assam. He was socially active and a popular person. He was 74. He left behind his wife, one son and one daughter-in-law, one son-in-law besides host of relatives. His last rites were performed at the Ulubari cremation ground in the presence of his family members, relatives and well- wishers. His demise was widely mourned.

