OBITUARY Prasenjit Talukdar

Prasenjit Talukdar, retired Superintending Engineer, a resident of Chandra Kumar Agarwala Road, Ambari, Guwahati passed away on March 14 night at the age of 83. At the time of his demise, he is survived by his wife, two daughters, son-in-law, grandson, granddaughter and a number of family members. Late Talukdar had been suffering from physical illness for some time. After studying at Cotton Collegiate, Cotton College and Assam Engineering College, Guwahati, he joined as an engineer in the Department of Public Work (present -day Lok Nirman) of the Government of Assam and finally retired as a Superintendent Engineer from the Home Department of the same department. Late Talukdar was popular for his architectural design skills. He was also involved in various social works. His admirers have expressed deep grief over his death.

