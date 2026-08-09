OBITUARY: Spn. Rabiul Islam

We are all in deep shock and sorrow at the loss of our dear brother and friend Spn. Rabiul Islam (72 Batch) around 4 a.m. today (8th August) in Guwahati.

He had severe complications: Severe Type 2 respiratory failure in the background of pneumonia bifocal and respiratory arrest along with acute coronary syndrome, and could not be saved despite the best medical treatment.

It is learnt that his funeral was held on Saturday, August 8.

The loss has been significant, not only for his family and Seppans but also for the entire Northeast. He started his career as a journalist until 1995, when he quit journalism and immersed himself in social service by helping run the Shillong Centre of our nation’s leading NGO, Kripa Foundation. In 2006, he shifted to Guwahati and started the Kripa Foundation Centre there from scratch. In 2018, with decades of experience in substance abuse prevention & care, he founded and continued as the Managing Trustee of CSAPC (Centre for Substance Abuse Prevention & Care), a public charitable Trust based in Gauripur, Goalpara District (Assam), offering community-based care with treatment facilities for affected persons.

Brother Rabiul will ever be remembered for the stellar work and yeoman’s service that he has rendered for the rehabilitation of thousands, bringing them back from an abyss, and for his remarkable humility, as not once did he ever talk with conceit of the extraordinary service that he rendered to humanity.

In 2020, he wrote a comprehensive book, “Substance Abuse & Recovery – A Handbook”, which has now become a textbook used in many rehabilitation centres across the Northeast.

Another unforgettable facet of Rabiul was that of a very talented musician, never failing to entertain friends and Seppans with his renditions of songs by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY), The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and others.

Rest in peace, kind, gentle, smiling and humble soul! May Allah keep Jannat’s Gates open for you.

Although we know that they, like us, will find it well-nigh impossible to reconcile with this colossal loss, we offer our heartfelt condolences to all your family members and pray that Allah grants them the strength and peace of mind to be able to do so.

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