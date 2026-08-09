DIPR Officers and Employees Provide Essential Relief to Flood-Hit Families in Sivasagar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Officers’ Association and Employees’ Association of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (Janasanyog), Assam, distributed essential relief materials among 30 flood-affected families at Bebari village in Sivasagar on Friday.

The relief packages included iron beds, mattresses, pillows, mosquito nets, water filters and other essential household items to help affected families recover from the floods.

Senior Information Officers Iftikhar Zaman, Swakkhyar Deka and Jayanta Mout, along with members of the Employees’ Association, led the relief drive. Zaman is the general secretary of the Officers’ Association, while Deka and Mout are executive members.

The team expressed solidarity with the flood victims and reiterated its commitment to supporting community welfare. The organisers also thanked serving and retired officers and staff who contributed financially to the relief initiative.

Local residents and village elders expressed gratitude to the Janasanyog team for extending support to the affected families.

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