One arrested in connection with doctored video of Amit Shah in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Based on a complaint filed regarding the circulation of a distorted tweet regarding the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a case vide Panbazar ps case no. 93/24 u/s 153A/171G/505(1)(b) IPC r/w sec 66F IT Act was registered and during the investigation one Reetam Singh (aged 31 years) S/o Balwant Singh R/o Flat no: 3B, Prokash Enclave, House number 9, Harbala Path, Ulubari has been arrested on Monday and 2 mobile phones and 1 personal Laptop have been seized from his possession. An investigation is underway regarding the matter.

