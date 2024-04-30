Assam: 5 arrested on murder charge in Tinsukia district

TINSUKIA : Mystery behind the recovery of a burnt dead body at Kachujan Tea Estate has been solved by Tinsukia police after a slain person was identified and subsequently 5 persons were arrested on Saturday and Sunday from Tinsukia and Digboi.

Sensation prevailed in the tea garden on April 15 following recovery of partially burnt unidentified dead body which was later identified as Raj Lachit (21) from Bakta of Sibsagar district by the family member based on visuals on Saturday. The Tinsukia Sadar police led by Parag Jyoti Buragohain officer-in-charge launched massive hunt and arrested 5 persons including 2 minors from Digboi and Tinsukia though 6 persons were involved in the crime while one person is still absconding. The adult accused are Babu Prasad Shah, Pankaj Prasad and Ritwik Bhumij. According to police, the accused killed Raj Lachit over minor disputes with a machete and burnt his body to conceal his identity. Police also recovered the machete from the place of occurrence.

