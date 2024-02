Staff Reporter

Guwahati: One person was arrested in the Jalukbari locality of the city for dealing in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). Identified as Dildar Ali, this fraudster was trying to cheat a person when he was arrested. Rs 12,500 in fake currency was recovered.

