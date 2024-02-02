Assam: Bangladeshi National Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail for Possessing Fake Currency in Assam

ASSAM: In a landmark development, Bangladeshi Umar Farike was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 by a Dhubri court on Wednesday for possessing fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 100,000.

The 26-year-old resident of Kurigram district in Bangladesh was apprehended by the Assam Police at Bhetabazar area in Dhubri in 2021, along with two other Indian nationals, Shahalam Sheikh and Amir Ali, who were subsequently acquitted by the court.

The case, registered at Dhubri police station under Section 489(C) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), dealt with the possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes. Inspector Jayanta Kumar Das, the investigation officer, submitted the charge sheet against the three accused, leading to a detailed legal process.

In the judgment delivered on February 1, 2024, District and Sessions Judge Shri Paban Chandra Kalita confirmed that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the guilt of Umar Farike beyond reasonable doubt. The court stressing the need to pursue justice, justified Fariq’s rigorous imprisonment and punishment. The judgment serves as a stern warning against those involved in the distribution of counterfeit currency.

While Umar Farique faces three years of rigorous imprisonment, the court acquitted Shahalam Sheikh and Amir Ali. The court's decision underscores the thorough examination of evidence and adherence to legal procedures during the trial. Besides imprisonment and fine, the court issued directions under Section 14(a) of the Foreigners Act and Section 489( c) IPC for non-payment of fine.

This vital decision demonstrates the commitment of the Assam legal system prevailing in the state to tackle the menace of counterfeit currency and maintain the integrity of financial transactions. The successful prosecution acts as a deterrent to individuals engaged in illegal businesses involving counterfeit currency in the region, reinforcing the importance of they jointly strive to maintain law and order.