One dies in accident at Tetelia in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An accident that took place in the Tetelia locality of Guwahati on Friday night led to the death of one person and severe injuries to another. The incident took place in the Tetelia locality of the city on the National Highway at around 9 p.m.

According to sources, both victims were on a two-wheeler moving towards Jalukbari that was hit by a speeding dumper attempting to take a U-turn at the intersection near the Radisson Blu Hotel. The deceased was identified as Himangshu Kashyap Borah from Digboi. While his body was moved to GMCH for a post-mortem, the injured pillion rider was also admitted to a hospital for medical attention.

