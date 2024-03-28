One killed in accident in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A youth lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run incident on Tuesday night. The accident took place on the VIP Road in Guwahati.

The victim was identified as Jitu Kalita, hailing from Tangla in the Udalguri district.

According to sources, Jitu Kalita was driving a two-wheeler from the Six Mile side on VIP Road when he was hit by a speeding truck. He was thrown away several metres because of the impact, causing him to lose his life on the spot.

