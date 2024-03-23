Lakhimpur district All Assam Students’ Union general secretary Swaraj Sankar Gogoi, dies in road accident

LAKHIMPUR: Swaraj Sankar Gogoi, the general secretary of the Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), is no more. He succumbed to a tragic road accident on Thursday night. The fatal accident took place on NH-15 near River Kona under Boginadi Police Station. At that time, Gogoi was en route from North Lakhimpur town to his home located at Dhakuakhana subdivision by his Maruti Swift vehicle, bearing the registration No. AS-07 T 1986. Unfortunately, the vehicle, due to loss of control, collided with a tree by the side of the road and it rolled down to a gorge resulting in the untimely demise of a promising student leader.

Swaraj Sankar Gogoi (32) was the eldest son of Bhadra Kanta Gogoi and Purabi Gogoi, permanent residents of Chaurekiya village under Dhakuakhana subdivision. He was devoted and a non-compromising member of the AASU. He was popular among all sections of public because of his amiable behaviour and altruistic attitude. He rendered his services to the organization and the society as the president of the Dhakuakhana regional unit of the AASU, general secretary of the Dhakuakhana subdivisional unit of the AASU and then executive member and general secretary of the Lakhimpur district unit of the same organization.

In the wake of this tragic incident, Gogoi’s mortal remains were shifted to the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. The hospital premises reverberated with a somber atmosphere as mourners gathered to pay their respects to him. The district student fraternity was shocked with disbelief at the sudden loss of the promising activist of the organization. Lakhimpur district unit of AASU organized a public ‘shradhanjali’ programme at the premises of Swahid Bhawan, the district AASU office located in North Lakhimpur town.

Thousands of people attended the programme, wherein more than fifty organizations and institutions, including AJYCP, Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha, AJYP, Veer Lachit Sena, Tai Ahoms’ organizations, North Lakhimpur Press Club, AGP central committee general secretary Jayanta Khaund, executive member Dhannoni Dutta, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka paid him last homage. Then the body was brought to Dhakuakhana with the escort of several hundred AASU members.

AASU general secretary Sankarjyoti Baruah joined the escort at Gogamukh and paid him last homage and extended sympathy to the bereaved family. While expressing condolence, AASU president Utpal Sarmah termed the death of the student leader as ‘unpredictable and unbearable’. “In Swaraj’s death, the students’ union lost a dedicated worker and the nation lost a young man who loved Assam wholeheartedly. Such untimely demise cannot be accepted for any reason. I pray for eternal peace of the departed soul of Swaraj and extend my deepest condolences to the families in this hour of grief,” Utpal Sarmah further said.

