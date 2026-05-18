One labourer dead, five critical after wall collapse in Pandu, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: One labourer died and five others were critically injured after a wall collapsed at BBC Colony in Pandu. The incident occurred at night while six labourers, who were engaged in flat construction work, were sleeping inside a room near the site. The wall suddenly collapsed on them, leaving one worker dead on the spot and five others seriously injured. The deceased labourer has been identified as Biswas, a resident of West Bengal. The injured workers were admitted at a private hospital, where the condition of two labourers is reported to be very critical.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at the Jalukbari Police Station and family members of the deceased are currently travelling from West Bengal to Guwahati.

The injured labourers are undergoing treatment at Swagat Hospital.

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