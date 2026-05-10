Homeless Labourer Hacked to Death Near Mitong Bridge in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Gaurisagar when a shocking murder took place near Mitong bridge, about 200 meters away from Gaurisagar police station in Sivasagar district on Friday night. The incident took place at around 11 pm when a homeless labourer named Pisal Das was sleeping on the porch of a closed shop. At that time, one Dhaniram Gogoi, a wage labourer, hacked him to death with a Dao.

On being informed, the OC of Gaurisagar PS, Jyotish Phukan, immediately rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

Later, the culprit surrendered at the Gaurisagar police station with the weapon. Personal enmity is reported to be behind the murder.

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