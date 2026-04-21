One Night of Rain, One City Paralysed: Guwahati's Flood Crisis Returns

It took just one night of rain to bring Guwahati to a standstill — again.

Heavy rainfall battered the city for nearly seven to eight hours overnight, and by midnight, the consequences were severe. Roads disappeared under water, entire localities submerged, and normal life collapsed across large parts of the city.

The most striking image of the night came from the Shraddhanjali Flyover, where commuters remained stranded in their vehicles until the early hours of the morning — trapped, exhausted, and waiting for a rescue that never came.

A Night Without Help

Cars stood still for hours. Engines died. People sat inside their vehicles throughout the night with no information, no assistance, and no functioning system to turn to.

"This is not an inconvenience; this is failure," one commuter said.

As the rain continued, water swamped Chandmari, Nabin Nagar, Rukmini Nagar, Zoo Road, Ganeshguri, Hatigaon, Beltola Survey, and other parts of the city. Streets turned into streams. Knee-deep water swallowed vehicles and triggered massive traffic congestion that persisted well into the morning.

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