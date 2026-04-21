One Night of Rain, One City Paralysed: Guwahati's Flood Crisis Returns

It took just one night of rain to bring Guwahati to a standstill — again.
Heavy rainfall battered the city for nearly seven to eight hours overnight, and by midnight, the consequences were severe. Roads disappeared under water, entire localities submerged, and normal life collapsed across large parts of the city.
The most striking image of the night came from the Shraddhanjali Flyover, where commuters remained stranded in their vehicles until the early hours of the morning — trapped, exhausted, and waiting for a rescue that never came.
Cars stood still for hours. Engines died. People sat inside their vehicles throughout the night with no information, no assistance, and no functioning system to turn to.
"This is not an inconvenience; this is failure," one commuter said.
As the rain continued, water swamped Chandmari, Nabin Nagar, Rukmini Nagar, Zoo Road, Ganeshguri, Hatigaon, Beltola Survey, and other parts of the city. Streets turned into streams. Knee-deep water swallowed vehicles and triggered massive traffic congestion that persisted well into the morning.
Also Read: Guwahati Schools Shut After Flash Floods, Advisory Issued
By daylight, the city's public transport had collapsed under the pressure. People heading to work found themselves stranded, with many paying inflated fares for cabs and rickshaws — if they could find any at all.
In the early morning light, residents waded through flooded streets, navigating invisible roads where open drains and potholes lay hidden beneath murky water. Fear, residents said, accompanied every step.
The frustration that had been building across the city through the night came to the surface in the morning.
"The government has failed," one resident said sharply. "They can spend thousands of crores on flyovers, airport renovation, and riverfront projects — but they cannot save the city from turning into a river after a few hours of rain. Either they lack intent, or they lack intelligence. There is absolutely no scientific planning."
Others pointed to what they described as years of ignored warnings, clogged drains, and unplanned urban expansion that have made low-lying areas particularly vulnerable to even moderate rainfall.
"There is no permanent solution," one resident said. "People suffer just to go to work. Every time it rains, we pay the price."
The flooding arrived just two weeks after the conclusion of the Assam Assembly elections, with results still awaited. For some residents, the timing prompted a moment of uncomfortable self-reflection.
"Maybe we are also responsible," one resident admitted. "We followed politicians, but never questioned them about this crisis."
Others echoed a simple, tired demand: "We have been seeing this for years. Ten minutes of rain, and everything floods. We remained stuck the whole night. We just want the Chief Minister to do something."
The scale of the disruption forced the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration to close all government and private educational institutions under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation for the day.
In a particularly cruel turn, floodwaters completely submerged a wedding venue in the city. Decorations were destroyed and preparations halted, turning what should have been a celebration into a night of scrambling and loss for the families involved.
Separately, authorities reported a landslide in the Maligaon area near Kamakhya Gate on April 20, amid the continuing heavy rainfall. Authorities are monitoring the situation. No casualties have been reported so far.
This is no longer a conversation about one night of bad weather.
Year after year, Guwahati floods. Year after year, officials make promises. And yet, as hundreds of people sat stranded on a flyover until dawn on Monday, one reality was impossible to ignore — this was not a natural disaster. It was an administrative failure, repeated, visible, and preventable.