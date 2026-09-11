Only 21% of Assam’s Farmland Irrigated as Minister Unveils Rs 6,000-Crore Expansion Push

GUWAHATI: Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika chaired a review meeting at the PWD Convention Centre in Dispur on Thursday to assess irrigation projects and ensure their timely completion.

Hazarika said around 70 per cent of the state’s population depends on agriculture, but only 21 per cent of cultivated land currently has irrigation coverage.

The Irrigation Department has set an expenditure target of Rs 6,000 crore over the next five years, a significant increase from the Rs 1,400 crore spent during the previous five-year period. A major proposal under Externally Aided Projects (EAP) has also been submitted to the Centre to strengthen irrigation infrastructure.

The minister said funds for maintenance and repairs would be released in advance to district offices from next year and urged field officials to utilise the allocations fully.

Hazarika cautioned contractors against taking up projects they cannot complete within stipulated timelines, stressing that irrigation works must benefit farmers rather than merely generate employment for contractors.

He directed engineers to conduct thorough site inspections and not issue completion certificates without physical verification. At the same time, he asked officials to process contractors’ bills without unnecessary delays while maintaining strict quality standards. To expand irrigation coverage and reduce structural costs, engineers were also advised to minimise intake points in Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) and increase distribution points, stated a press release.

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