Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja to showcase ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme this year

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Samity on Sunday officially announced that the theme for this year’s Durga Puja would be based on Operation Sindoor. The celebration marks the 45th year of the puja. The committee informed that the pandal would feature light and sound effects along with live characters recreating scenes related to the theme.

The Durga Puja celebrations will commence with the inauguration of the pandal on Maha Panchami, September 27. Efforts are also being made to invite officials from the Armed Forces to be part of the occasion.

Addressing the media, Aman Chirania, one of the active workers of the organizing committee, elaborated on various aspects of the theme and also unveiled the model of the pandal.

The committee has sought cooperation and support from the public, puja enthusiasts, and all concerned to make the celebration a grand success.

Also Read: Dibrugarh’s Jyoti Nagar Durga Puja depicts Harappan civilization theme

Also Watch: