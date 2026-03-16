Opinion Poll Predicts 96-98 Seats for BJP in Assam, Congress Seen at 26-28: IANS-Matrize Survey

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is forecast to return to power in Assam with a comfortable majority, according to an opinion poll by IANS-Matrize released shortly after the Election Commission announced the state's Assembly election schedule on Saturday.

The survey projects the BJP winning 96 to 98 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly, with a vote share of 43 to 44 per cent. The poll suggests the party will face no significant anti-incumbency wave, with voters largely satisfied with the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

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