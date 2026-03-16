Central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership reviews activities in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A meeting of the Shakti Kendra and booth-level workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held at the Tea Garden Mazdoor Club under Numaligarh Gaon Panchayat. The meeting was attended by Balovadra Singh, the constituency observer from Madhya Pradesh for the Bokakhat constituency, Santosh Ojha, the Delhi-based Prabasi Prabhari, and Bir Kumar Chettri, the coordinator of the Bokakhat constituency. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the upcoming election, with special emphasis placed on strengthening booth-level organization.

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