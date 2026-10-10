OPPO Unveils F35 Series in India with 50MP Group Selfie Camera and Premium Features

GUWAHATI: OPPO has launched its F35 smartphone series in India, comprising the F35 Pro 5G and F35 5G, as the company marks 10 years of its F Series in the country.

The new series features a 50MP ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of view, designed to capture group selfies. OPPO said it had sold more than 30 million F Series smartphones in India over the past decade.

The OPPO F35 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 45,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 49,999 for the 8GB and 128GB variant, and Rs 54,999 for the 8GB and 256GB variant. The OPPO F35 5G costs Rs 38,999 for the 6GB and 128GB variant and Rs 42,999 for the 8GB and 128GB variant.

Both models will be available from October 11 through retail outlets, the OPPO India e-store, Flipkart and Amazon. The company has also announced offers including instant cashback of up to 10%, no-cost EMI and exchange bonuses of up to 10%.

The F35 Pro 5G features a 50MP main rear camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide rear camera and 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX processor and features a 17.22cm 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. The F35 5G comes with a 16.69cm FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.Both smartphones feature an 8,000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging, IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 water and dust resistance ratings, and ColorOS 16.

OPPO India Head of Communications Goldee Patnaik said the F35 series built on the F Series' imaging legacy and reflected changing consumer habits, with a focus on group photography and shared experiences.

The company also highlighted its after-sales network in Assam, where it operates 19 exclusive service centres. Across India, OPPO has more than 620 service centres in over 500 cities, a press release said.

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