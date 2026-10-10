Guwahati: Vendors occupy footpaths, leaving pedestrians struggling for space

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Street vendors are increasingly occupying Guwahati's footpaths, frustrating pedestrians and forcing them to walk on busy roads. The situation at Nepali Chowk near Noonmati presents another instance of the growing problem, with vendors occupying substantial portions of the pedestrian pathways and restricting the movement of people. With new vendors occupying footpaths almost every day, the situation is set to go beyond control if the trend is not foiled now.

The daily inconvenience of encroachment for pedestrians raises questions about the effectiveness of eviction drives conducted by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). Despite periodic action against roadside vending, the occupation of footpaths continues to affect the city's walkability and pedestrian safety.

"Footpaths are for walking, but we must use the road because there's no space left." It is dangerous, particularly when vehicles are moving at high speed," said a pedestrian at Nepali Chowk.

Another pedestrian expressed dissatisfaction over the recurring problem, questioning the lack of a lasting solution. "The authorities carry out eviction drives, but the vendors return and occupy the same spaces. Ordinary people suffer every day. The GMC must ensure that footpaths remain accessible to pedestrians," the pedestrian said.

The issue has also put the administration in a difficult position, caught between demands for clear footpaths and concerns over the livelihoods of thousands of street vendors. The Supreme Court has a standing instruction to all concerned that footpaths are meant for pedestrians, not for vendors. The apex court further said that the onus of providing vending zones to vendors lies with the administration.

A source in the GMC said, "A few years ago, we identified a few places for vending zones. However, due to various reasons, such zones are yet to become a reality. We wrote to the higher authorities several times to ward off the hurdles in the creation of vending zones."

Last Sunday, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding to persistent media questions about municipal eviction drives, remarked, "Why do both sides attack me?" He asked journalists to give him a written assurance that they would not report negatively if the government decided to clear the footpaths without any discrimination, leaving indigenous women and their families roofless.

The Chief Minister highlighted the scale of the challenge, stating that Guwahati has more than one lakh street vendors and that the metropolitan city does not have sufficient land to accommodate them all. He also pointed out that indigenous women depend on roadside vending to support their families. "The administration cannot be choosy while evicting the vendors, especially indigenous women," he said.

Meanwhile, vendors say they are trying to comply with the restrictions imposed by the civic authorities by adjusting their business hours. During a visit to the market area, a vendor told this reporter that the GMC had instructed them not to set up stalls during the daytime and to operate after 5 pm. "We come around 5 pm and stay until 9 pm," the vendor said.

While street vending provides an essential source of income for many families, the continuing occupation of pedestrian spaces calls into question designated vending zones and consistent enforcement. As Guwahati works to enhance its urban infrastructure, residents emphasise the importance of balancing livelihood protection with the need for safe, unobstructed footpaths.

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