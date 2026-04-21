Opposition Leader Files Human Rights Complaint Over Guwahati Flooding Crisis

STAFF REPORTER

Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Monday filed a formal complaint before the Assam Human Rights Commission, alleging that the recurring artificial flooding in Guwahati amounts to large-scale violations of citizens' fundamental rights — and reflects a systemic failure of governance by the state government.

The complaint was addressed to AHRC Chairperson Arup Kumar Goswami.

A 'Multi-Dimensional Failure' of Governance

In his representation, Saikia described the situation in Guwahati as a "multi-layered failure of governance," citing unsafe civic infrastructure, artificial flooding caused by faulty drainage systems, non-compliance with court directions, and the socio-economic fallout of recent evictions and public spending concerns.

He argued that the ongoing crisis had severely impacted the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 21A of the Constitution — covering the right to life, livelihood, dignity, and education.

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