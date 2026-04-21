Opposition Leader Files Human Rights Complaint Over Guwahati Flooding Crisis

STAFF REPORTER
Assam Legislative Assembly Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Monday filed a formal complaint before the Assam Human Rights Commission, alleging that the recurring artificial flooding in Guwahati amounts to large-scale violations of citizens' fundamental rights — and reflects a systemic failure of governance by the state government.
The complaint was addressed to AHRC Chairperson Arup Kumar Goswami.
In his representation, Saikia described the situation in Guwahati as a "multi-layered failure of governance," citing unsafe civic infrastructure, artificial flooding caused by faulty drainage systems, non-compliance with court directions, and the socio-economic fallout of recent evictions and public spending concerns.
He argued that the ongoing crisis had severely impacted the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 21A of the Constitution — covering the right to life, livelihood, dignity, and education.
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Saikia referred to the ongoing proceedings of the Gauhati High Court in Suo Motu PIL No. 3/2022, noting that despite repeated observations since 2022 and specific compliance directives issued in 2024, artificial flooding caused by faulty drainage systems has continued unabated across the city.
He characterised this as a direct failure of the state to act on judicial mandates intended to protect residents.
The complaint cited several recent incidents to illustrate the human cost of the ongoing infrastructure failures — including deaths caused by open drains, electrocution in waterlogged areas, and the case of a woman being swept away in Maligaon.
Key areas highlighted as severely affected include Maligaon, Adabari, Rukmininagar, Hatigaon, and major flyover approaches across the city, all of which have experienced significant waterlogging that has disrupted normal life.
Saikia also pointed to the wider ripple effects of the flooding crisis beyond the immediate safety risks.
He argued that repeated school closures due to flooding had disrupted academic continuity for students — amounting, in his view, to an indirect denial of the right to education.
He further noted significant economic losses being suffered by daily wage earners, small businesses, and office-goers as a result of recurring urban flooding — losses that compound over time into a serious socio-economic burden on the city's most vulnerable residents.