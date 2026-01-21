Opposition parties will form an alliance in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that the opposition parties of Assam would form an alliance in the forthcoming Assembly election in the state to defeat the BJP.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Gaurav Gogoi said, "It is the BJP that is confused about alliances. The BJP has not been able to decide whether it will form an alliance in Rabha Hasong or not. It has also failed to decide whether it will stay with Hagrama Mohilary or Pramod Boro in BTC. It has not been able to come to an understanding even with the AGP." He further alleged that within the BJP, only those who malign Sarbananda Sonowal are now being given importance for ticket distribution.

On the vacant Rajya Sabha seat, Gogoi said that the Congress is not giving it much importance at the moment. "To win the Rajya Sabha seat, an alliance with AIUDF would be required. We have made it clear that under no circumstances will the Congress form an alliance with AIUDF. Therefore, we will think about that later," he said.

Regarding Kaziranga elevated corridor, Gogoi said, "I am not against the development. But development must be sustainable. If construction work is carried out without properly studying the environmental impact of the elevated corridor, the consequences may be counter-productive."

Gogoi also made public at the press conference a letter issued by the government directing that, apart from DIPR-empanelled hoarding and banner agencies, non-empanelled agencies should also be engaged for government publicity work.

At the same press conference, the music video of the "Natun Bor Asom Abhiyan" titled "Asomiya Moi Bor Asomar" was released. The wall-writing campaign of the "Natun Bor Asom Abhiyan" was also formally launched from the walls of the Manabendra Sharma Complex.

At today's press conference, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretaries in charge of Assam - Prithviraj Sathe, Manoj Chauhan and Vikas Upadhyay - were present, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia, MP Rakibul Hussain, and MLAs Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, Sibamoni Bora, Asif Nazar, Nurul Huda, Abdur Rahim Ahmed, Abdul Batin Khandakar and Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar.

