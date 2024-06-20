Orientation workshop on poultry farming organized at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara

Guwahati: The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary has been taking various steps to make the State self-sufficient in poultry production as part of Resurgent Assam. As a part of this, a special orientation workshop was organized at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara in the city on Wednesday. Principal Secretary of the Department Manish Thakur, Secretary Abhijit Barua, Secretary-cum-Director Anil Chandra Deuri, Vice-Chancellor of Veterinary Science College Dr. Vivekananda Saikia, Professor Dr. Kushal Chandra Sarma, Secretary of Agriculture Department Tejas Prasad Bhusal, Secretary of Fisheries Department Kabyashree Mahanta and other senior officials of the department as well as some entrepreneurs were present in the meeting.

Retired IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh J.R.K. Rao, who was the resource person for the workshop, advised the young veterinarians on leadership and artificial intelligence. Principal Secretary Manish Thakur explained in detail the objectives of the ‘Assam Poultry Policy’. It may be mentioned that as per the Assam Poultry Policy, willing entrepreneurs from within and outside the State can take advantage of the subsidy to set up large and medium size poultry farms and it will enable the State to move towards self-sufficiency in egg production, stated a press release.

