Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation gets fresh lease of life, makes a profit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation (ALPCo) has started to make profits since 2018–19.

It was a loss-making public sector undertaking of the Government of Assam until 2017. It was incorporated as a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956, with its headquarters in Guwahati.

Speaking to the media today, ALPCo chairman Manoj Saikia said, “One of the major working areas of the ALPCo is to make unemployed youths of the state self-reliant through vocations in the livestock and poultry sector. So far, this PSU has imparted free-of-cost training to 23,000 youths of the state in this sector. And 11,000 of the youths got bank loans to set up their own farms in this livestock and poultry sector. Our trained youths also include some surrendered militants, students of Cotton University, USTM, and NEF College. Apart from this, we provide internship training of one month to 100 students of the State Veterinary College annually.”

Saikia further said, “Till 2017–18, ALPCo was a loss-making public sector undertaking. It got a fresh lease of life due to the initiatives taken by the BJP-led governments in the state since 2016, and registered profit in the financial year 2018-19. Since then, it has been making a profit. Its profit in the financial year 2022–23 was Rs 62,75,842. Despite various odds, the dedicated service of the officers and employees on the PSU and the guidance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora helped this PSU make the must-needed turnaround.”

The ALPCo today started a two-day training on the livestock and poultry sectors. Around 200 youths are taking part in the training. ALPCo chairman Manoj Saikia inaugurated the training programme in the presence of its vice chairman Paresh Barkakati, managing director Anil Chandra Deuri, and general manager Dr. Purnananda Konwar.

