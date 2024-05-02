Assam: BJP, AGP woo minorities with development mantra in phase III of Lok Sabha Poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The ruling BJP and AGP alliance parties are going all out to garner more support from the religious minorities in the state for the third phase of polling on May 7.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP president and cabinet minister Atul Bora are campaigning in full swing in minority-dominated areas with the message that the Congress has been exploiting the minorities as vote banks and only the BJP and the alliance parties can ensure their all-round development as they are governing with the mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Yesterday, even Amit Shah said during a press conference in Guwahati that the voters should not be seen in the light of a majority or minority but treated as Indian citizens.

It should be noted that four constituencies are headed for the Lok Sabha poll in the third phase of polling in the state. They are the Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati parliamentary constituencies.

On Tuesday, the chief minister participated in an election rally at Sontali in South Kamrup under the Guwahati parliamentary constituency, and the area is known to be dominated by people from the religious minority. Despite being dominated by minorities, the BJP rally could garner a good response. In the meeting, the CM asked for the support of the minority community to bring Narendra Modi back as PM for the third time in a row. He also made several commitments for the development of the area. He announced a new bridge over the river Jaljali, near Nagerbera, a bridge between Sontali and Bohori, and a road from Sontali to Chamaria under the Assam Mala scheme.

When asked about minority support, the CM today said, “Some people come to election meetings, some don’t. Everything will be clear after the votes in the EVMs are counted. Our political strategy in the 2026 Assembly election will be finalised after the counting of votes in the EVMs. ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ continues to remain our main objective.”

Meanwhile, Atul Bora campaigned in several minority-dominant areas under the Barpeta and Dhubri parliamentary constituencies. Today, Bora and AGP working president Keshab Mahanta attended a rally in Paka Betbari LAC, a minority-dominant area, under the Barpeta parliamentary constituency. Addressing the huge gathering at the rally, Atul Bora said, “The Congress, during its tenure, always used the tea-tribes and religious minorities as vote banks but did not think about their development. The people of the tea tribes have realized this, and they are now supporting the BJP-led alliance for the sake of development. That is why roads and schools are being built in the tea areas. The minorities should also support the AGP-BJP alliance to ensure that Modi becomes the PM for the third time and brings development to them.”

In the same meeting, the AGP leaders also campaigned for the party’s Barpeta candidate, Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Also read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: My next aim is to bring Paresh Baruah to the table (sentinelassam.com)