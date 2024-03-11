Over 150 join Bharatiya Janata Party in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Over 150 members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the Youth Congress, and other political parties joined the BJP today in the presence of party president Bhabesh Kalita at Atal Bihari Vaypayee Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhabesh Kalita said, "The able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made the BJP more acceptable among the public. The people of the state have confidence in the BJP for the welfare activities done by the government led by it at the centre and in the state. This leads to a large number of people joining the BJP. Those who have joined the BJP will work with dedication for the party and the public."

