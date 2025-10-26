Owner of Guwahati de-addiction centre arrested for alleged torture of woman patient

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested Barnali Baishya, the owner of Sristi Wellness De-Addiction Centre located at Hengrabari, in connection with allegations of torture and abuse of a young woman inside the facility.

Police sources said that Barnali Baishya was apprehended on Friday after being detained for questioning earlier in the day. Her arrest was made based on evidence and statements submitted by the victim to the police.

According to the complaint, the victim was subjected to physical and mental harassment inside the rehabilitation centre. Following an investigation into the allegations, Dispur Police proceeded with Barnali Baishya’s arrest. She has now been produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

The incident came to the fore after the Association of Drug Rehabilitation Centres, Assam, filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station, alleging that a young female patient had been repeatedly assaulted inside the facility. According to the FIR, owner Barnali Baishya and staff member Nabajit Medhi were accused of physically beating the patient, allegedly at times while under the influence of drugs. The complaint further stated that some male staff members were also involved in the assault, raising serious concerns over safety and management practices at the centre.

The victim had reportedly managed to contact the association through a phone call, and call recordings were submitted as evidence to support her claims.

Soon after the FIR was lodged, Dispur Police reached the rehabilitation centre, where they found the situation in disarray. Several patients reportedly broke down in front of the police team, alleging mistreatment and abuse inside the facility.

