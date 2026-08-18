P Chidambaram is not a ‘dimaagi Naxal’ but a pure Naxal: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday targeted senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, demanding an inquiry into whether Chidambaram deliberately refrained from taking decisive action against Naxalism during his tenure in office.

The remark came after Sarma responded to Chidambaram’s social media post stating he was “proud to be a dimaagi Naxal”.

Calling out Chidambaram’s self-description, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference, elevated the political confrontation, asserting that Chidambaram’s admission reveals deeper ideological ties.

“P Chidambaram is not a ‘dimaagi Naxal’ but a pure Naxal. Now that P Chidambaram, who was the country’s Home Minister, has called himself a ‘dimaagi Naxal’, an inquiry should be held to probe whether he deliberately did not take action to end Naxalism during his tenure as the country’s Home Minister.”

The political row stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During his speech, PM Modi stated that while armed Naxalism in rural forests had been largely dismantled, a new challenge, “dimaagi Naxals” (ideological Naxals), had entrenched themselves within institutions, policy-making spaces, and public ecosystems to subvert national progress.

PM Modi urged citizens to identify and isolate individuals harbouring such anti-systemic mindsets. Hitting back at the Prime Minister’s remarks, P Chidambaram, in an X post, expressed his disagreement, posting:”I am proud to be a dimagi naxal!”

Meanwhile, CM Sarma also targeted the Congress leadership. “Be it Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, they have taken up the mission to go against the country. They have resolved to spoil the atmosphere in the country,” he said.

Referring to an incident during the recitation of Vande Mataram, the Assam CM added, “Sonia Gandhi’s behaviour during the recitation of Vande Mataram makes it clear what will happen to the country if Congress comes to power. These people are openly doing anti-national activities like inciting people to protest and asking them to create an atmosphere of anarchy in the country.” (ANI)

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