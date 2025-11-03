Paltan Bazar to undergo major makeover with pedestrian-friendly redesign

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The hustle and bustle of Guwahati's iconic Paltan Bazar - known for its crowded pavements, honking traffic and chaotic rush - is set for a major transformation. Soon, the British-era commercial hub will take on a new look, with organized walkways, shaded resting zones and greener surroundings designed to make the area friendlier for pedestrians.

Under a new initiative by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in collaboration with the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and its think tank AUKH, nearly a one-kilometre stretch in the Paltan Bazar area will be redeveloped with modern, pedestrian-centric infrastructure. The plan includes the construction of wider footpaths, installation of steel bollards to prevent bikers from encroaching on walking zones, pedestrian benches, upgraded streetlights and green landscaping with medium-height plantations.

Officials said the initiative followed the "tactical urbanism" approach - a concept focusing on low-cost, scalable interventions to test and demonstrate improvements to public spaces. Guwahati first experimented with this model last year at one of its busiest multi-junctions, where traffic islands and footpaths were created with clearly marked pedestrian zones. The successful outcome of that pilot has now paved the way for expansion into other areas.

A detailed study conducted by AUKH revealed that the Paltan Bazar junction alone witnessed about 900 pedestrian movements and 480 vehicular crossings at any given time, leading to significant congestion. "The footpaths will be made truly pedestrian-friendly, providing ample walking space and better accessibility. Shorter pedestrian streetlight poles will be installed to ensure proper visibility at night," a senior official from the Town and Country Planning Department said.

In addition to improving safety and movement, the project aims to enhance the overall urban environment. Green landscaping with medium-height trees will help moderate local temperatures, provide shade and add visual appeal to the busy market stretch.

Two more pedestrian-centric projects are also being planned - one at Rupnagar and another along the Six Mile-Pathar Quarry Road at VIP - to be implemented by Guwahati Smart City Limited. Work on these is expected to begin early next year.

