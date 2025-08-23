Dibrugarh: Eviction drive near Chief Minister Secretariat at Paltan Bazar

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: An eviction drive was carried out on Friday by the district administration near the Chief Minister’s Secretariat at Paltan Bazar, Maijan, Dibrugarh. According to sources, several families had illegally encroached upon government land in the area and constructed houses. The encroached structures were demolished with the help of government bulldozers.

Officials informed that the cleared land would be utilized for developing key establishments under the Chief Minister’s Secretariat premises, where the Chief Minister had recently laid the foundation stone.

“Since 1957, we have been living here. I was born here, the government has allotted us this particular land, and we have the papers with us. We have given our taxes for this land. A case has been going on against the government and my next hearing of the case is on September 4, 2025. We didn’t get anything from the government,” said Riza Khan, a resident of Maijan.

Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra said, “We have carried out the eviction drive as the area was encroached illegally and they have constructed houses in the area. Five to six houses were evicted during the drive.”

